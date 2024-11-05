Lowry: Kamala Harris sells faux unity – yet again

Kamala Harris is avoiding being seen in public with President Joe Biden, for understandable reasons. That doesn't change the fact that she's running for Biden's second term, and doing it with Biden's old message.

It is truly Biden redux, and she's hoping that no one notices because he's an old white male and she's not.

It's easy to forget given how he governed, but Biden campaigned on unity, just as Harris is campaigning now.

In her "closing argument" speech at the Ellipsis, the vice president issued a passionate call for unity. "What Donald Trump has never understood," she said, "is that 'e pluribus unum, out of many, one' isn't just a phrase on a dollar bill. It is a living truth about the heart of our nation."

"It is time," she continued, "to stop pointing fingers. We have to stop pointing fingers and start locking arms. It is time to turn the page on the drama and the conflict, the fear and division."

What she wants to turn the page from is four years that were supposed to be all about unity in the first place.

Biden declared in his victory speech in 2020, "I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify, who doesn't see red states and blue states, only sees the United States." He sought the office of president, he maintained, "to unite us here at home."

Harris gave her own speech that night as vice president-elect. She said the voters had chosen "hope, unity, decency, science, and, yes, truth." She extolled Biden as "healer" and a "uniter." She promised as vice president to work "to unite our country and heal the soul of our nation."