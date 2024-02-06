Lowry: Kamala Harris, faux border hawk

Kamala Harris desperately needs to deflect responsibility for the ongoing debacle at the border, and she thinks she knows just how to do it.

Whenever addressing the issue, she's sure to accuse Donald Trump of killing the Senate border bill that, in her account, would have locked down the border and thrown away the key.

"It was the strongest border security bill we've seen in decades," Harris intoned during her visit to the border late last week. "It was endorsed by the border patrol union, and it should be in effect today, producing results in real time — right now for our country."

Alas, according to Harris: "Donald Trump tanked it. He picked up the phone and called some friends in Congress and said stop the bill because, you see, he prefers to run on a problem instead of fixing a problem."

She made much the same case during the debate. This line of argument, meant to mitigate a key weakness, is shameless on multiple levels.

There's no doubt that Trump vociferously opposed the Senate bill. But it's not as though he swooped in and tanked legislation that most Republicans were inclined to support. Pretty much every border hawk blasted the bill as a travesty on the merits. By the way, a handful of Senate Democrats opposed it, too.

The basic flaw in the Senate bill is that it would have done nothing to reverse, and much to further entrench, the lawless Biden-Harris policy of waving migrants into the United States, never to be seen again.