Lowry: Harris has no credibility on immigration

Kamala Harris isn't great at answering questions, but is perhaps at her very worst in addressing the border.

This isn't because she can't string sentences together (she can, although the results are always mixed), or that she doesn't know what she's saying (she's quite deliberate in sticking to her talking points). No, she can't answer for the administration's failures at the border, because there simply is no good answer.

What is she going to say? Yes, we completely screwed this up, and I regret to say, did it on purpose. I've learned my lesson, though, and want to reverse field on this issue going forward.

An answer like that wouldn't be sincere, but since when has that been an obstacle?

Since she and her team obviously believe that a confession is not in her interests, her only alternative is to deceive, obfuscate and evade, and hope it's enough to see her through to Nov. 5.

She tries to sound like she's always wanted to be border hawk – if only she'd been able to get her way.

"The first bill we proposed to Congress was to fix our broken immigration system," she said on "60 Minutes" a week or so ago, "knowing that if you want to actually fix it, we need Congress to act. It was not taken up."

Every single word of this, with the possible exception of the prepositions, is misleading. The proposal was a massive amnesty bill. It was intended "to fix" the system only if you believe the real problem is illegal immigrants in the United States haven't yet been legalized. The bill had no meaningful border provisions, not even more border patrol agents.