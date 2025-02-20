Lowry: Europe faces harsh reality check

Europe has been warned, and warned again.

Still, it has been reduced to a near-fainting fit — and, in the case of one German official, actual tears — over the Trump administration's tough words about its deficient military spending and U.S. moves to begin negotiating on its own with Russia over the Ukraine war.

In response, French President Emmanuel Macron called an emergency summit of European leaders, which his advisers insisted wasn't an emergency summit at all, but merely a rapidly assembled informal meeting.

Whatever the nomenclature, there are signs that Europe is beginning to get the memo — or, more precisely, beginning to read a memo that it's been sent repeatedly for years and buried somewhere under piles of documents celebrating its own so-called soft power.

Back in 2011, Europe received a stern talking to from a bumptious U.S. official who insisted that it faced "a dim if not dismal future" and that NATO was headed for "irrelevance."

This rude American was none other than President Barack Obama's defense secretary, Robert Gates. As a holdover from the George W. Bush administration, Gates was a figure with unassailable bipartisan credentials, and yet sounded a little like Vice President J.D. Vance and Trump's defense secretary Pete Hegseth.

"The blunt reality," Gates said in his speech, "is that there will be dwindling appetite and patience in the U.S. Congress — and in the American body politic writ large — to expend increasingly precious funds on behalf of nations that are apparently unwilling to devote the necessary resources or make the necessary changes to be serious and capable partners in their own defense."

In the form of the second Trump administration, the patience has dwindled to almost nothing.