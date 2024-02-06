History will not likely portray this time in our nation as our finest hour.

We are indeed in the midst of an ideological civil war that threatens to undermine confidence in our federal government.

Having spent the last half of the 1960s on a college campus, I am familiar with protests. Changing attitudes and policies on civil rights and the strong and growing opposition to the war in Vietnam combined to incite countless protests across this country from coast to coast.

But these protests were organic in nature.

Today's protest -- pick your topic -- are highly-organized and well financed by progressive groups hellbent on upending the foundational beliefs and policies of our nation.

Truth is, it's difficult to define the point of the protests because they range the gamut of left wing causes. At some point, their message -- whatever that may be -- gets lost in the noise.

If Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi are indeed the faces of the new Democratic party, their days are numbered.

One talking head described our time as the summer of rage. And given the political stakes that are in play, I suspect that description is accurate.

But as they say on the playground, it's all fun and games until someone gets hurt.