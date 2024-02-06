All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
OpinionNovember 20, 2024

Losing trust in leaders

Linda Reutzel writes that residents of Cape Girardeau are losing trust in local leadership as mismanaged infrastructure projects and neglected maintenance raise concerns about financial efficiency and community priorities.

Linda Reutzel writes in her letter to the editor that residents of Cape Girardeau are losing trust in local leadership as mismanaged infrastructure projects and neglected maintenance raise concerns about financial efficiency and community priorities.
Linda Reutzel writes in her letter to the editor that residents of Cape Girardeau are losing trust in local leadership as mismanaged infrastructure projects and neglected maintenance raise concerns about financial efficiency and community priorities.Artist depiction (ai)

The paper’s editorial in the Nov. 21 paper lamented, “Cape leadership must regain residents’ support.” This is true. There was a time when voters passed every bond issue, increase in property tax or utility increase because we trusted elected officials to use our money efficiently and wisely. That time seems to be over.

When residents see sidewalks that no one uses, we have to ask why? When we see grass and weeds taking over those sidewalks, we have to ask why? When residents lose half of their front yards and their property value goes down to build these sidewalks, we have to ask why?

When all of a sudden our water system is on the verge of collapse, we have to ask why wasn’t it updated and maintained along the way. Why weren’t funds put back for exactly this purpose?

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

It is hard to think that we have a serious group of leaders when we have sidewalk projects that citizens do not want and then leaders tell us we might be drinking out of the river soon.

I’ve heard that the sidewalks are paid for with grants. Well, do we have enough grant money to maintain them? Mount Auburn and Lexington sidewalks are filled with grass and weeds. Not really all that beautifying. I don’t mind making our community better, but when we don’t take care of existing systems, roads, sidewalks, and the like, we should not be continually building more. Please stop building more infrastructure that we cannot maintain.

LINDA REUTZEL, Cape Girardeau

Story Tags
Letter to the Editor
Advertisement
Related
OpinionNov. 25
Lowry: Why we love rockets
OpinionNov. 25
Prayer 11-25-24
OpinionNov. 23
Reagan: Don’t let politics spoil Thanksgiving
OpinionNov. 23
Prayer 11-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanksgiving in Cape Girardeau
OpinionNov. 23
Kinder: Embracing gratitude and community spirit this Thanksgiving in Cape Girardeau
Marsden: Trump's shock and awe cabinet picks are everything that America needs
OpinionNov. 22
Marsden: Trump's shock and awe cabinet picks are everything that America needs
Speak Out: Readers opine on the wealth gap, welfare and war
OpinionNov. 22
Speak Out: Readers opine on the wealth gap, welfare and war
Prayer 11-22-24
OpinionNov. 22
Prayer 11-22-24
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Busy sports calendar for the coming week
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with rental properties in Cape Girardeau
OpinionNov. 21
Speak Out: Biden's legacy, Trump's win and concerns with rental properties in Cape Girardeau
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
OpinionNov. 21
Our Opinion: Cape leadership must regain residents' support
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
OpinionNov. 21
York: Please don't do what we were going to do to you
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy