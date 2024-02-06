Lopez: The responsibilities of patriotism

"Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports." George Washington’s farewell address was unlike the speeches of presidents Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Religion, for Washington, was not a mere slogan. God was not someone to be remade in the image of his political ideology or ego.

"Let it simply be asked," he added, "where is the security for property, for reputation, for life, if the sense of religious obligation" be lost? Washington knew that morality comes from religion and depends on it.

Compare just any bit of Washington’s speech to what we hear as President Biden leaves office and President Trump assumes it. Biden’s speech sounded like a campaign for his vice president, as if he didn’t get the memo that ship had sailed.

God did get some airtime when Biden concluded in the spirit of sloganeering that has become commonplace in our culture: "God bless you all. And may God protect our troops. Thank you for this great honor." Before that closing, Biden said: "I love America. You love it too."

But what is it to love? And what does that love require and inspire?

Here I must make a confession. I used to belt out the words: "If tomorrow all the things were gone/I worked for all my life/And I had to start again/With just my children and my wife/I thank my lucky stars/To be living here today/'Cause the flag still stands for freedom/And they can’t take that away."