Lopez: Praying for the order of love

Donald Trump has gotten the commentariat to speak Latin. That probably wasn't on your predictions list for the second Trump administration. And yet, comments Vice President JD Vance made on the order of love — ordo amoris — in an interview with Sean Hannity have given life to the "dead" language. But do we have a prayer for bona fide grace to come?

"You love your family, and then you love your neighbor, and then you love your community," Vance said, "and then you love your fellow citizens in your own country, and then, after that, you can focus and prioritize the rest of the world." Put your oxygen mask on before you help your neighbor with his. It's practical and prudent. We've got a hot mess of an immigration situation, including missing children. That's not loving anyone. Vance wasn't saying anything we don't already know: The floor has fallen in, and we've got to buttress foundations.

Earlier this month, on his 75th birthday, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, turned in his mandatory resignation letter to Pope Francis. Dolan may remain in place for the time being. Perhaps that might allow for added articulation of prudence and power in public or private conversation between U.S. Catholic bishops and Vance. (If the pope holds off on naming Dolan's successor, that would seem an obvious homework assignment from Rome.)

Shortly after Dolan was assigned to New York, a book-length interview was published, "A People of Hope." "Ultimately," he told journalist John Allen, "how we mirror and reflect hope usually comes more from who we are than from what we do." (Maybe we can stop the first-100-days stopwatch, then?)

The vice president goes on a Sunday show and makes an accusation about church bureaucracies and government partnerships, and the bishops fill in some gaps. Vance makes a broader claim and gets a papal reply. Everybody needs the opportunity for a deep breath, and it is all worth more than a prayer – as we are talking about human lives and souls (and, yes, of politicians and bishops, as much as anyone else).