Lopez: Imagine something different

"We poured everything" into that house. Fran from Altadena was standing outside the remains of her home, destroyed by the most recent California fires, speaking to a reporter. "I don't even know what I'm doing," she said, apologetic for going through a litany of the people she cared for – her family, her neighbors, their community. "I haven't slept. ... We're staying in a hotel. We have nowhere to go. We don't know what we're doing." And yet, she had her priorities straight on one of her worst days, focusing more on her friends and loved ones than on her personal plight.

Clips of Fran speaking made the rounds on social media the same day as the funeral service for former president Jimmy Carter. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood sang John Lennon's "Imagine." A song positing a world without heaven and religion was jarring to hear in what is meant to be a Christian church, Washington's National Cathedral. Put that natural response aside, and a more charitable view is that the song's an anthem for unity and peace. Apparently, it was a favorite song of Carter's, who was well known to be a professing Christian. The problem with the song is something that ails us as Americans more broadly and deeply: radical individualism, humanism and a secular attitude.

The more beautiful moments at Carter's funeral involved turning to God and worshipping Him in thanksgiving for the gift of life; the stuff of traditional religious funerals, in other words.

As Fran surveyed the wreckage of her block, she looked across the street. "We were close neighbors," she said, before talking about some of the people whom she'd lived beside, occasionally giving touching details about their lives.

She reflected, "They are all gone."