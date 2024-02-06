Lopez: Empathy must replace anti-semitism

The piano had clearly been through hell. This instrument once made beautiful music at the hands of Oded Lifshitz, an 83-year-old whose body spent 503 days in Hamas custody. And so it can never be a mere piano again. It is a relic of martyrdom, an artifact of an ongoing war — a hell on Earth for hostages and families living a prolonged agony. It can never be forgotten. Lifshitz was kidnapped alongside his wife, Yocheved, from their home in the Nir Oz kibbutz. He had been shot in his hand and was lying at the edge of his property the last time she saw him. The proper response to the confirmed murder of Oded is: May his memory be a blessing. Which means we must know how he lived and how he was murdered.

Lifshitz's wife was among the first hostages released. There's a video of Lifzhitz playing that piano during what would seem simpler times, except they had a room in their house to retreat to during rocket attacks — or worse. Such is life for a Jew in Israel. Today, Oded's musical performance appears as a prayer for miracles. Peace seems like a naive prayer, even if it is the right thing to plea for, while every human instinct cries out for justice and vengeance.

Another video shows the day Ariel Bibas met his little brother, Kfir. It's a display of such pure joy. It's everything important in the world — new life and family, rejoicing in both. The bodies of the Bibas brothers were released by Hamas on the same day as Lifshitz's. Every image of the Bibas boys smiling, is a reminder of the torment of their father, recently released by Hamas. It's a grief shared by the people of Israel and by Jews around the world. As humans, we should all share in their anguish. We must recognize and combat the particular evil that is antisemitism.