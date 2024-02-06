Lopez: Foreign policy needs to support Christians

WASHINGTON – "You shouldn't have to leave your faith at the door of your people's government, and under President Trump's leadership, you won't have to." That was the money quote as Vice President JD Vance spoke to the fifth annual International Religious Freedom Summit.

Freedom advocates gathered to ask Congress and the Donald Trump administration to remember those persecuted for their faith. Leaders, including the indefatigable Rep. Chris Smith from New Jersey, met in the auditorium of the Capitol Visitor Center just hours after news broke overnight that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is no more — at least as we know it.

Billionaire Elon Musk is directing a White House wrecking ball at foreign-aid waste, fraud and abuse via the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency. "USAID is a criminal organization. Time for it to die," Musk posted on his social media platform, X.

"In recent years, too often, our nation's international engagement on religious-liberty issues has been corrupted and distorted to the point of absurdity" Vance declared. "Think about it: How did America get to the point where we're sending hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars abroad to NGOs that are dedicated to spreading atheism all over the globe? That is not what leadership on protecting the rights of the faithful looks like, and it ends with this administration."

Vance, at the summit, said the appropriate things about religious liberty, calling it "the bedrock of civil society in the United States of America and across the world."

"We know in America, faith nurtures our communities," Vance continued. "At home and abroad, it fosters a love for one's neighbors, it inspires generosity and service. It calls us to treat one another with dignity, to lift up those in need, and to build nations grounded in moral principle."