Lopez: A tale of two medals

WASHINGTON — There was tremendous, albeit unintentional, cultural clarity in two late-term actions Joe Biden took before the end of his presidency. Call it the tale of two medals.

Right before Thanksgiving, Biden awarded the presidential medal of freedom to Cecile Richards. The medal is our country's highest civilian honor. Richards was the former president of Planned Parenthood, the nation's leading abortion business.

Richards died just shortly after President Donald Trump was sworn in to his second term. Her commitment to expanding abortion came from her personal experience with it. She had three children and didn't think she and her husband could handle a fourth.

On Jan. 11 of this year, Biden conferred the medal of freedom on Pope Francis. Biden was going to do it in person in a final overseas trip, but thought better of a Roman holiday on account of the devastating California fires.

Perhaps Biden had missed that on the first day of 2025, Pope Francis talked about helping women by protecting them and their unborn babies from abortion. At Mass on New Year's Day, he encouraged us to learn "to discover God's greatness in the little things of life. May we learn to care for every child born of a woman, above all by protecting, like Mary, the precious gift of life: life in the womb, the lives of children, the lives of the suffering, the poor, the elderly, the lonely and the dying." He underscored the need to recommit "to respect ... the dignity of human life from conception to natural death, so that each person may cherish his or her own life and all may look with hope to the future."