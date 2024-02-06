• 19th annual Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) — Saturday, Feb. 8; Cape County Park North lake, 2400 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau. Sponsored by Cape Girardeau Police Department, the plunge is open to anyone 10 years and older. Last year, the event raised $63,000 to benefit Special Olympians from the region. This year’s goal is $66,000. Participants must raise at least $75 for the cause. Day-of registration begins at noon, and the plunging starts at 2 p.m. For more information, contact Penny Williams, williams@somo.org or visit SOMO's website.

• 25th annual Children’s Arts Festival, organized by Arts Council of Southeast Missouri — Friday and Saturday, Feb. 7 and 8; Scout Hall, 420 Broadway, Cape Girardeau. The event will begin with a session from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and continue from 3 to 5 p.m. and 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The event will recognize young artists from around the region, kicking off Youth Art Month. More than 200 artworks will be on display, and students from Scott City, Cape Girardeau Central, SEMO Music Academy, SEMO Strings under the direction of Sophia Han and The Abbey Road Warriors will add musical performances. This year’s theme is “Yellow Submarine” of The Beatles fame. A local business “Magical Mystery Tour” scavenger hunt is also on the agenda. Proceeds will support after-school programming for the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Missouri. For more information, click here.

• Cape Chamber Home + Outdoor Living Show — 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 7 and 8; Show Me Center on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Exhibitors will demonstrate and show all sorts of equipment, technology and features to enhance home life inside and out. For more information, go here.

• Cape Public Schools Penguin Party — 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8; Drury Conference Center, 3351 Percy Drive, Cape Girardeau. The fundraiser will feature silent and live auctions, a plated meal and musical entertainment. For more information and to buy tickets, go here.

Whether you’re looking for something to do inside or feel the need to jump into a frigid lake, you’ll find something up your alley around Cape Girardeau this weekend. Enjoy!