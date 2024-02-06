Look beyond the rancor

I've heard things in recent days about the pro-life movement that are not true. I've read how we're against abortion because we want more white babies for white couples to adopt. This doesn't make any sense to anyone who has ever spent time at an abortion clinic, where the vast majority of abortion patients are nonwhite.

If you can clear away all the rancor and hysteria on both sides of the abortion debate, there are things we can agree on, I am certain. We just need to be willing to talk with one another, to listen and to share honestly.

A friend recently told me a story that gave me some hope. An elderly man was having trouble walking. He had a cane and kept stopping. My friend asked whether he could use an arm to lean on. He wound up asking her what she did, and she explained she is a doctor who serves women. He immediately launched into a rant about the myopic Supreme Court and how they are about to trample women's rights.

My doctor friend politely listened and then let him know she's actually in support of the end of Roe v. Wade. She works with women who have suffered because of their abortions. He smiled and said their exchange was a reminder there are good people who have views on both sides of the issue of abortion. She talked a little about the women who don't feel like they have any choice other than abortion, and how it seems an indictment of our society that we would not do all we could to make sure a pregnant woman can be a mother to her child if she wants to do so.