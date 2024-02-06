Look ahead and plant a tree — a maple — for the future

This is the time of year when drastic changes occur in the weather, so I’m not sure what today will be like. Earlier in the week there were forecasts for lots of clouds but higher temperatures.

This is being written Tuesday afternoon, after my wife and I and a friend of ours got back from a trip to Giant City State Park in Illinois. I would like to tell you that the fall foliage was the reason for the trip, but that’s just an excuse. The real reason anyone goes to Giant City is to eat at the lodge where your genial hosts serve family-style fried-chicken meals with brimming bowls of mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, corn, slaw, dumplings, biscuits, butter and apple butter. And there’s dessert on the menu, too, including cobbler. I dare you.

My wife and I have been taking advantage of every sunny day this fall to look for colorful trees, and the truth is, we have had the best luck right here in the city limits of our own River City.

Several days ago, while younger son was here building his apple butter factory in our kitchen, we drove to Millstream Gardens, a shut-in on the St. Francis River past Fredericktown. This is a pretty spectacular place any time of year, but there was plenty of autumn scenery to satisfy just about anyone, including those folks in New England and the Smoky Mountains who think they have the best fall colors. Maybe. Maybe not.

County roads in Cape Girardeau County will take you to some outstanding scenery this time of year. But I would say the same thing when the daffodils, azaleas and sweet Williams are in their glory. Not to mention crape myrtle season here in Cape Girardeau, a city not of roses but of blazing beauty in the summer heat.

One thing that is lacking, in my opinion, in the fall foliage festival, are the brilliant reds to harmonize with the golds and scarlets and russets and oranges our native trees provide. This is because, partially at least, we have so few hard maple trees in our area.

Guess what? There’s a remedy for that: Plant more maples.

Some towns have, over the years, become known for their concerted efforts to plant a particular kind of tree that will provide hometown beauty and attract visitors. Look at what Charleston, Missouri, has done with dogwoods and azaleas, thanks to the participation of just about anyone with a bare spot in the yard.