Long walks, and other unusual behavior by Missy Kitty

The cat at our house, Missy Kitty, is no ordinary cat.

But, then, do you know any cat -- any cat at all -- that is ordinary?

Missy Kitty was adopted from Safe Harbor about seven years ago. Folks at Safe Harbor didn't have a lot of information about Missy Kitty's background. They estimated she was about a year old, and they said it appeared she had already produced one litter of kittens. When we adopted Missy Kitty, the week before Fourth of July, she was recovering from being spayed, her bare, hairless tummy still showing a scar.

The cat displayed certain behaviors that made us wonder and speculate about Missy Kitty's previous short life.

For example, Missy Kitty from time to time would move dry food from her food dish to her water dish, producing a gooey, but clean, glob of food. We wondered if maybe she had been raised by raccoons.

And then there is her pop-up behavior when she is outdoors and needs to see over something. Missy Kitty sits on her hind legs and pops up with her front paws daintily folded across her chest. Like a prairie dog. Was she, possibly, adopted at some point by prairie dogs?

Shorty after she came to rule our household, Missy Kitty showed another side of her not-ordinary behavior. She likes to go on walks. If my wife and I walk around the neighborhood, Missy Kitty is right there. At one time, I was walking four miles most every morning, two miles to what was then Brenda's Cafe on Morgan Oak for coffee and two miles home.

One morning I got to the top of the hill almost a quarter of a mile from the house when I caught a glimpse of Missy Kitty at my heels. But she was tuckered. I could tell by the way she was sprawled in the grass next to the street, panting from exertion.

Here's the thing: If I kept walking to Brenda's, would Missy Kitty follow? And would she (A) safely navigate downtown traffic and (B) have enough stamina to walk home?