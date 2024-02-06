Long live the queen!

"Many religions have festivals which celebrate light overcoming darkness ... They seem to speak to every culture, and appeal to people of all faiths, and of none."

That was the beginning of Queen Elizabeth's 2020 Easter message. This wasn't one of the royal traditions -- there were no previous Easter messages, nor any to follow. But she knew her people needed guidance, encouragement, and direction during the uncertainties of the COVID pandemic.

People were feeling the darkness heavily that spring. "As dark as death can be -- particularly for those suffering with grief -- light and life are greater. May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future," the queen said. She wasn't afraid to offer her Christian faith as an example and inspiration to her country.

Faith and family were always close to her heart. Just last month, she wrote to Anglican bishops: "Throughout my life, the message and teachings of Christ have been my guide, and in them I find hope. It is my heartfelt prayer that you will continue to be sustained by your faith in times of trial and encouraged by hope at times of despair."

The West has become increasingly secular -- even growing hostile to religion. But Queen Elizabeth gave the impression that religious faith was at the root of not only her own life, but civilization itself.

She demonstrated very personal Christian forgiveness in Ireland in 2011. As the Jesuit editor of America magazine, Matt Malone, has put it: "When Lord Louis Mountbatten was killed by agents of the Irish Republican Army in the summer of 1979, the queen suffered the loss of one of the most beloved members of her family, the uncle of her husband and the godfather of her first son. It was a truly extraordinary moment, therefore, when she laid a wreath at a memorial garden in Dublin dedicated to the memory of 'all those who gave their lives in the cause of Irish Freedom.' She had somehow found the courage within her to forgive, to rebuild, to begin anew."