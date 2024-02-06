Local parks shine this time of year

There's a running joke among the Southeast Missourian editorial board when we discuss editorial topics. "Spring flowers," someone will suggest. It's a nod to former editor Joe Sullivan who would put forward this hard-hitting piece of journalism.

This time of year spring flowers is a perfectly good topic. Flowers are popping up and we're in prime season for the Bradford Pears (Not the edible variety.) The Tulip trees on Cherry Hill at Capaha Park are looking good. The Yoshino cherry trees are in full bloom in front of Dempster Hall on the Cape campus of Southeast Missouri State. Other areas of campus are also just as beautiful.

Plenty of activity is taking place at Capaha Park. The baseball field improvements are underway with targeted completion before the Cape Catfish begin this summer. New lights are installed along with fencing, and the home run deck in right field is progressing.

Growing up I remember playing recreational league baseball on what used to be a youth field directly behind the center field wall at Capaha Field. At that time this kids' field was called Capaha North. We thought we were "Big League" if one of us hit a home run. If a Capahas game was taking place, the outfielder would retrieve the ball and throw it back. Capaha South, which was located on the corner of Perryville and Broadway, was a bit more spacious and featured orange fencing.

Back from memory lane.

Capaha Park is receiving other non-baseball related upgrades. Dirt has been moved near the lower lot circle drive. A restroom will be added, followed by a splash pad, a project that should be completed by mid- to late summer, according to Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Director Julia Jones.

"We would love for people to be able to experience the splash pad before it gets too cool," Jones told me. "Obviously our intentions were much earlier, but things out of our control sometimes influence that."

Wet weather has played a role in delaying many outside projects this year.

Along with the ballpark area improvements, new access lighting is on the way at Capaha.

Jones said parking and access improvements to the Dan Cotner Amphitheater are planned as well as new seating. Improvements to Cherry Hill, security lighting and the rose garden also are to come.

Capaha Pond improvements are likely at least two years away. Jones said there is a 75% matching grant if they work with Missouri Department of Conservation, which she said would be ideal.