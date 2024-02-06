Live Nativities remind us of the Christmas message

"For unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given, and the government shall be upon His shoulder; and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, the mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace." —Messiah Oratorio, by George Friedrich Handel (1742)

One of the simple joys of the Christmas season is visiting live Nativities. And it's not only churches hosting these events.

Earlier this month First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau hosted its 5th annual live Nativity. There were sheep and a donkey on one side of the crèche and a camel on the other side, with folks dressed as shepherds standing alongside. Inside the manger scene a young man and woman posed as Mary and Joseph with a plastic doll to represent Baby Jesus.

Nicole Nguyen, right, smiles while holding a sleeping, 4-month-old Maverick Glaus during a live nativity Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. ( Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian

Saint Francis Medical Center is hosting its own live Nativity this weekend. The first was Friday night and a second is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. tonight (Saturday, Dec. 21) near the Cancer Institute at Entrance 6. Employees, board members and volunteers with the medical center will play the various role of Mary, Joseph, shepherds and wise men. Hopefully you can attend.

It's appropriate for the health care center to host a live Nativity. St. Francis of Assisi is credited with the first staged living Nativity tribute in 1223 after receiving permission from Pope Honorious III.

Villagers came to the Italian village of Grecio for this special event. Some references note that St. Francis couldn't utter the name "Jesus" because of his emotion. The Franciscan Media nonprofit notes on its website: