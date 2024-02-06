Live Nativities remind us of the Christmas message

"For unto us a child is born, unto us a Son is given, and the government shall be upon His shoulder; and His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, the mighty God, the Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace." —Messiah Oratorio, by George Friedrich Handel (1742)
One of the simple joys of the Christmas season is visiting live Nativities. And it's not only churches hosting these events.
Earlier this month First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau hosted its 5th annual live Nativity. There were sheep and a donkey on one side of the crèche and a camel on the other side, with folks dressed as shepherds standing alongside. Inside the manger scene a young man and woman posed as Mary and Joseph with a plastic doll to represent Baby Jesus.
Saint Francis Medical Center is hosting its own live Nativity this weekend. The first was Friday night and a second is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. tonight (Saturday, Dec. 21) near the Cancer Institute at Entrance 6. Employees, board members and volunteers with the medical center will play the various role of Mary, Joseph, shepherds and wise men. Hopefully you can attend.
It's appropriate for the health care center to host a live Nativity. St. Francis of Assisi is credited with the first staged living Nativity tribute in 1223 after receiving permission from Pope Honorious III.
Villagers came to the Italian village of Grecio for this special event. Some references note that St. Francis couldn't utter the name "Jesus" because of his emotion. The Franciscan Media nonprofit notes on its website:
"As the villagers and friars crowded around, a priest began the Mass. Francis gave the sermon. His biographer, Thomas of Celano, Francis' contemporary, writes: 'The saint of God stood before the manger, uttering sighs, overcome with love and filled with a wonderful happiness....He sang the Gospel in a sonorous voice, a clear and sonorous voice, inviting all to the highest rewards. Then he preached to the people standing about and spoke charming words concerning the birth of the poor King, and the little town of Bethlehem....When he spoke the name 'Child of Bethlehem' or 'Jesus,' his tongue licked his lips, relishing and savoring with pleased palate the sweetness of the words.'"
And that is why this time of year is special. The birth of the Savior. The One who came to save us from our sins.
While we can visit living Nativities, pray and reflect on the birth of the Promised One, imagine being in the physical presence of the Savior the night of His birth.
Receiving an angelic announcement of the Savior's birth, shepherds were some of the first to meet the King of Kings.
Shepherds, in those days, were not high on the list of prominent people. Historian Paul Maier was quoted saying, "If resorting to symbolism ... the shepherds stood for the cross-sectional, average Judean."
The Christ Child was accessible to the common man. He didn't come for only the elite. He came for everyone who believes. To all, He says come. That is the message of Christmas.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
