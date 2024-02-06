Limbaugh book 'Jesus is Risen' looks at Paul and the early church

Thereï¿½s a reverent and humble tone to David Limbaughï¿½s voice when he talks about his faith.

Heï¿½s not a preacher and doesnï¿½t plan to be one. But he has a brilliant legal mind, zeal for sharing the Gospel and, maybe most importantly, heï¿½s willing to use his platform to talk about faith in Jesus Christ.

Some will associate the Cape Girardeau attorney as a conservative columnist, author and analyst. Others as the brother of radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh. But these days Limbaughï¿½s literary pursuits have focused on the Bible.

On Tuesday, his fourth Christian-themed book ï¿½Jesus Is Risen: Paul and the Early Churchï¿½ will be released. Itï¿½s similar to his previous book ï¿½The True Jesusï¿½ in that the approach is to summarize Scripture, chapter by chapter, staying close to the text but adding insight from Biblical scholars and Limbaughï¿½s own commentary.

ï¿½Jesus Is Risenï¿½ focuses on the book of Acts and the Apostle Paulï¿½s first six epistles (Galatians, 1 Thessalonians, 2 Thessalonians, 1 Corinthians, 2 Corinthians and Romans) arranged in chronological, as opposed to canonical order.

ï¿½The material kind of speaks for itself,ï¿½ Limbaugh told me in a recent interview. ï¿½I think I cover it consistently in these books where I try to strike a balance between depth and accessibility. I want to go deep enough so readers who really are interested in learning more than just the text, learning what the scholars say about it, will have something there to sink their teeth into.ï¿½

Limbaughï¿½s first Christian book, ï¿½Jesus on Trial,ï¿½ chronicled his path to Christianity with a focus on apologetics, a defense of the faith. The ï¿½Emmaus Codeï¿½ followed, which showed how the Old Testament pointed to Jesus in the New Testament.

Limbaughï¿½s goal in writing Christian books is to help accelerate readersï¿½ learning curve. He has a platform through politics that has afforded him an opportunity to reach readers in a nonpolitical way.

ï¿½Iï¿½m passionate about Christ. Passionate about the Bible. And I want to share that,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½Plus itï¿½s a welcome relief from the controversy that always inhabits my political world. Iï¿½m very sincere and passionate about my political beliefs, but I also want to present the Gospel and the Bible in a way that is absolutely nonpolitical. And I can say for as political as I am, there is not a scintilla of a hint of a political statement in any of my Christian-themed books.ï¿½

In ï¿½Jesus on Trialï¿½ Limbaugh dedicated a chapter to ï¿½aha moments.ï¿½ While he said there are fewer individual moments like this in ï¿½Jesus is Risen,ï¿½ thereï¿½s an overall amazement and appreciation for the Bible.

ï¿½Every time I read the Bible and think about it, I am blown away by the new insights that I get. Not because of me, but because of what I believe is the Holy Spirit illuminating these things for us. And the more you study, you get something more out of it each time.ï¿½