Much of what President Donald Trump gets criticized for publicly is his style. His opponents dislike the tweets and his counter-punch approach to politics.

Does he make politically incorrect or even ill-advised comments? Sure. But it shouldn't be a surprise to anyone. Voters knew this before they elected him.

But looking purely at the substance of the Trump presidency, it's been transformational in a number of areas.

During his first three years in office, 187 Trump judicial nominees have been confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

"This year, I believe it will be a one-year record for the number of judges that we have confirmed out of the United States Senate Judiciary Committee. A one-year record in American history, that is," U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) told me a few days before Christmas. "It's a great achievement by the president, and the Senate has been doing its part."

Hawley added the Senate Judiciary Committee, of which he is a member, has successfully blocked a couple nominees who, he said, did not share his or the president's "commitment, to defending the Constitution, our religious liberty rights, Second Amendment rights."

The transformation of the courts, the senator said, will be one of the president's longest legacies.

Hawley, who I've interviewed three times in the last two years, is one of the president's top defenders but with a much different demeanor than Trump. The constitutional-law attorney who turns 40 on New Year's Eve is the youngest member of the U.S. Senate. And like the president, he's changing, or at least better communicating, what it means to be a Republican.

The president campaigned on the importance of representing the interests of forgotten men and women. He spoke about why new trade deals were needed and campaigned on issues such as lower taxes, better wages, judicial appointments and health care. But he did it from an America-first approach instead of a wonky conservative intellectualism. It's part of the reason he rubs some NeverTrumpers the wrong way.

Although Hawley comes with an Ivy League background, he, too, champions the small town-, middle America-way of life calling these individuals the "backbone of our state."

These folks, he argues, have been ignored by "the political class of both parties" over the years.