Lighting up the 'midnight' of our current society

"It is midnight within the social order." Martin Luther King Jr. said this in a 1967 sermon called "A Knock at Midnight."

He based it on a passage from the 11th chapter of the Gospel of Luke, where Jesus asks: "Which of you who has a friend will go to him at midnight and say to him, 'Friend, lend me three loaves; for a friend of mine has arrived on a journey, and I have nothing to set before him'?"

There's something about our interconnectedness in that passage that seems especially important during a time of isolation.

King said: "Although this parable is concerned with the power of persistent prayer, it may also serve as a basis for our thought concerning many contemporary problems and the role of the church in grappling with them. It is midnight in the parable; it is also midnight in our world, and the darkness is so deep that we can hardly see which way to turn. ...

"When confronted by midnight in the social order we have in the past turned to science for help. And little wonder!" he said, mentioning plagues and the obvious benefits of medicine. "But alas! Science cannot now rescue us," he continued, "for even the scientist is lost in the terrible midnight of our age."

King continued: "It is also midnight within the moral order. At midnight colors lose their distinctiveness and become a sullen shade of grey. Moral principles have lost their distinctiveness. For modern man, absolute right and wrong are a matter of what the majority is doing. Right and wrong are relative to likes and dislikes and the customs of a particular community."

In the parable, he who knocks is seeking faith, hope and love. But so is he or she who doesn't knock. I often pray that the obstacles -- scandal and hypocrisy chief among them -- that keep people from knocking on the doors of religious institutions can be removed by God's grace and our love for one another.