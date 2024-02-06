Light in the darkness

There was a prevailing feeling of optimism as I stood outside the Supreme Court with the sun warming us on a brisk late fall day as oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, the Mississippi abortion case, were to be heard. For those of us who gather outside the Court every January to mark the anniversary of Roe v. Wade with sorrow, hope was palpable.

If Roe is overturned, that will not be the end of abortion in America, but states like Mississippi and Texas will all but ban it. The bad science of Roe was emphasized by the presence of over 100 doctors and other medical professionals outside the Court. If you were a speaker at the rally, as I was, the process of checking in included a receiving line of doctors in lab coats encouraging us to persevere. Doctors know the violent harm that abortion does to a woman and her child.

Some moments in the oral arguments were tremendously clarifying. Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked ghoulish questions, comparing the real activity and pain an unborn child demonstrates in utero to the jerking reflex of a cadaver.

It was a creepy line of questioning, but I was a bit grateful for it nonetheless. Sotomayor thinks unborn babies are like dead people? What a dark view of life! But that's what the culture of death does: It poisons our outlook on life in so many respects.

Shortly thereafter, one of the few men who spoke at the Empower Women, Promote Life rally outside the Court, Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, held up a sonogram photo of his next grandchild, already clearly a part of his family. This is the reality of life. It is life in the womb -- a developing human being, not some clump of inert cells.