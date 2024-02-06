Light-hearted comments to make you smile

The news has been awfully heavy lately, so I thought you might like some light-hearted comments.

Remember slow food?

Someone asked the other day, “What was your favorite fast food when you were growing up?

“We didn’t have fast food when I was growing up,” I informed him.

“All the food was slow.”

“C’mon, seriously. Where did you eat?”

“Mom cooked every day and when Dad got home from work, we sat down together at the dining-room table, and if I didn’t like what she put on my plate I was allowed to sit there until I did like it.”

By this time, the kid was laughing so hard I was afraid he was going to suffer serious internal damage, so I didn’t tell him the part about how I had to have permission to leave the table.

But here are some other things I would have told him about my childhood if I figured his system could have handled it:

Some parents NEVER owned their own house, never wore Levis, never set foot on a golf course, never traveled out of the country or had a credit card.

In their later years, they had something called a revolving charge card.

The card was good only at Sears Roebuck. Or maybe it was Sears & Roebuck.

Either way, there is no Roebuck anymore. Maybe he died.

My parents never took me to soccer practice. This was mostly because we never had heard of soccer.

I had a bicycle that weighed probably 50 pounds, and only had one speed (slow).

We didn’t have a television in our house until I was 11.

It was, of course, black and white, and the station went off the air at midnight, after playing the National Anthem and a poem about God.

I was 19 before I tasted my first pizza, it was called “pizza pie.”

When I bit into it, I burned the roof of my mouth and the cheese slid off, swung down, plastered itself against my chin and burned that, too. It’s still the best pizza I ever had.

I never had a telephone in my room. The only phone in the house was in the living room and it was on a party line. Before you could dial, you had to listen and make sure some people you didn’t know weren’t already using the line.