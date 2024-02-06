Life during wartime

We are watching something quite foreign as we watch Russia attack Ukraine. It's not the bombing of everything from maternity wards to nuclear power plants, though those atrocities are shocking. But in the midst of the inhumanity of war, we are also seeing some of the best of humanity. Radical hospitality is on display in Ukraine, and that's what can be quite foreign to Americans.

Though we are a nation of immigrants, our track record on welcoming them, to say nothing of refugees, has not been great. Currently, we have an illegal immigration crisis, but also exhibit a bipartisan cruelty toward true refugees fleeing genocide and other persecution. (For all its lip service to religious freedom, the Trump administration wasn't as generous to Iraqi Christians and others fleeing the evil of ISIS as it should have been.)

The Knights of Columbus are among those making a difference at home and abroad. As soon as the war began, the Catholic fraternal order launched a Ukraine Solidarity Fund. It's raised over $5 million as I write. The money goes only to help Ukrainians; there is no overhead. The Knights have people on the ground in both Poland and Ukraine. There are "mercy huts" in Poland 100 yards from the border crossing. They are able to get supplies into Ukraine while feeding and providing other resources to people waiting to cross the border.

Szymon Czyszek, head of the Knights in Poland, says he is seeing a new solidarity movement on the streets of Poland, and believes it is having a transformative effect on the people there. Every morning, he receives text messages about getting families out of Kyiv.