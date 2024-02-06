Letter: The case for an annual budget

The December 2024 omnibus CR passed on the third try. The drama of it all is unnecessary, it happens every year.

So America spends trillions — didn't read it — after spending trillions earlier in the year. Why do it twice a year? Why is it always more than the average American can pay and why are the average Americans who can't pay the 2024 omnibus CR taking out all of the trash too?

How about all Americans help the average American who can't pay the 2024 omnibus CR pay too? How about all Americans take out their own trash? Better yet, just get rid of the omnibus CR and use an annual budget only. And for the people, and for the country, get Hollywood out of Washington D.C. Stop the political celebrities. Stop the show. Enough with the social media. It's sickening. Govern without drama. Try using an annual budget without a Washington, D.C. Hollywood Show.

It's a start.