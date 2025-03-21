Letter: Support Cape library with 'yes' vote on Prop L

On April 8, voters in the Municipal Library District of Cape Girardeau will decide on Prop L, a measure to continue the library’s existing funding.

This is not a tax increase — it maintains the current rate of $0.3181 per $100 of assessed valuation, originally approved in 2007 to fund the library’s construction. If Prop L is not approved, the tax will automatically decrease in 2027, cutting the library’s funding by 36%.

The Cape Girardeau Public Library plays a vital role in our community. In 2024, we welcomed 126,000 visitors, hosted 14,411 program attendees and saw 53,686 digital checkouts.

In recognition of our dedication to service and innovation, CGPL was named Missouri Library of the Year in 2024.

If Prop L is approved, the library will:

• maintain a safe and welcoming facility

• expand outreach efforts, including a potential bookmobile

• increase access to digital resources

• offer programs for all ages