All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
OpinionMarch 21, 2025

Letter: Support Cape library with 'yes' vote on Prop L

Cape Girardeau voters will decide on Prop L, a measure to maintain library funding without raising taxes. Approval keeps services steady, but rejection could cut funding by 36% in 2027.

story image illustation

On April 8, voters in the Municipal Library District of Cape Girardeau will decide on Prop L, a measure to continue the library’s existing funding.

This is not a tax increase — it maintains the current rate of $0.3181 per $100 of assessed valuation, originally approved in 2007 to fund the library’s construction. If Prop L is not approved, the tax will automatically decrease in 2027, cutting the library’s funding by 36%.

The Cape Girardeau Public Library plays a vital role in our community. In 2024, we welcomed 126,000 visitors, hosted 14,411 program attendees and saw 53,686 digital checkouts.

In recognition of our dedication to service and innovation, CGPL was named Missouri Library of the Year in 2024.

If Prop L is approved, the library will:

• maintain a safe and welcoming facility

• expand outreach efforts, including a potential bookmobile

• increase access to digital resources

• offer programs for all ages

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• invest in outdoor spaces and community initiatives.

Without Prop L, the library may face:

• reduced hours and staffing

• delayed or foregone maintenance

• fewer books, programs and digital resources

• loss of experienced staff.

Library budgets and audits are publicly available, ensuring transparency.

Learn more at https://capelibrary.org/Prop-L and make your voice heard on April 8.

KATIE EARNHART , director, Cape Girardeau Public Library

Story Tags
Letter to the Editor
Advertisement
Related
OpinionMar. 21
Parker: Confirm Mike Huckabee as Ambassador to Israel
OpinionMar. 21
Lowry: If AOC is the Democratic future, the party is even wo...
OpinionMar. 21
Our opinion: Tornadoes' wrath undermined by advance notice a...
OpinionMar. 21
Prayer 3-21-25

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Our opinion: Library’s tax extension proposal is too big; voters should reject this version
OpinionMar. 21
Our opinion: Library’s tax extension proposal is too big; voters should reject this version
Speak Out: One-branch federal government
OpinionMar. 20
Speak Out: One-branch federal government
York: Trump polling better than Democrats fighting over how to fight him
OpinionMar. 20
York: Trump polling better than Democrats fighting over how to fight him
Prayer 3-20-25
OpinionMar. 20
Prayer 3-20-25
Speak Out: Is revoking a pardon a thing?
OpinionMar. 19
Speak Out: Is revoking a pardon a thing?
Flowers: Five years ago, remembering a national nightmare
OpinionMar. 19
Flowers: Five years ago, remembering a national nightmare
Kerpen: Bernie Sanders’, AOC’s and Hawley’s trap to destroy consumer credit
OpinionMar. 19
Kerpen: Bernie Sanders’, AOC’s and Hawley’s trap to destroy consumer credit
Prayer 3-19-25
OpinionMar. 19
Prayer 3-19-25
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy