Letter: Schools need more than Ten Commandments

My only hope is that the 4,693 children in Scott County’s public schools who are free and reduced-price lunch eligible (www.dese.mo.gov.MCDS/Visualizations) find comfort in Sen. Burger’s Ten Commandments posters, especially after Elon Musk guts the federal Department of Education.

Who will pay for the inevitable Establishment Clause lawsuits? The individual school districts will pay. This novel approach is the latest issued from the same Christian Nationalist playbook that all Republicans use to try (and fail) to install their Ten Commandments in our schools and courtrooms. Burger’s bill will also fail if passed, and at a substantial cost to taxpayers.

Missouri’s schools rank in the lowest two-thirds of all 50 states and 50th in teacher salaries. The last “investment” that our public schools need is more unnecessary distractions for students, parents and educators. Provide hot meals for all students instead of religious dogma. WWJD?