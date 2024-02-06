Yes, the Quarantine and Isolation Ordinance is unconstitutional and must be repealed. Nowhere in the constitution were government servants (commissioners) granted authority to infringe on the people's liberty, and unless this ordinance is repealed, they are in danger of maladministration.

An unconstitional act is now a law, it confers no rights; it imposes no duties, it afford no protection; it creates no office; it is, in legal contemplation, as inoperative as thought it had never been passed (Norton v. Shelby County, 118 U.S. 425,442). An excerpt from Article 1, Section 2 of the Missouri Constitution states: "The main object of government is the protection and preservation of our natural right of life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness and the enjoyment of the gains of their own industry." Our elected servants swore an oath to uphold the constitution, which is a trust between them and the people (beneficiaries) they serve. The Bill of Rights was set apart from government interference and can never be infringed without due process of law. Not even an emergency decree by the governor can infringe on our private God-given rights. Apparently, many of our elected servants have not read or do not understand the constitution they swore to uphold.

During COVID, the government acted unconstitutionally by forcing vaccines, masks and stay-at-home orders on people. Some, but not all, of our rights are found in the Bill of Rights of both the State and Federal constitutions. Article 1 Section 1 of the State Constitution reads: "That all political power is vested in and derived from the people; that all government of right originates from the people, is founded upon their will only, and is instituted solely for the good of the whole."

Those are powerful statements of fact that we must learn, believe, and act on, as it is the duty of the people to educate and hold our public servants accountable to their oath of office. Tyranny manifests itself when we the people fail to learn and exercise the power of our rights office.