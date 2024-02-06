Letter: In support of TTF 7

Cape Girardeau is a special place — a safe place to raise a family, work and play. We welcome new neighbors and innovative ideas, making our community vibrant and stronger.

A new idea for road improvement was created 30 years ago. Our TTF program is a unique one utilized to fund improvements in our transportation infrastructure with built-in accountability. Cape has a TTF program record for “putting our money where our mouth is".

With the one-half cent sales tax, we have repaired, replaced, improved and built new streets as our city has grown. Each TTF ballot initiative has had a five-year sunset to ensure that this dedicated fund would be spent as promised, according to the plan passed by the voters. Plus, a sizable portion of the sales tax is paid by visitors to Cape, as well.

The TTF7 projects have been selected with citizen input for the maintenance of existing roads including pavement repair, sidewalk repair, new curbs and gutters and new pavement on Mount Auburn Road, Perryville Road and South Sprigg Street. Annual general maintenance throughout the city will consist of asphalt overlay, concrete repair, streetscape and sidewalk connectivity and repair.