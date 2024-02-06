Letter carriers to help with meeting food needs for poor

Saturday, May 11 marks the 27th anniversary of one of America's great days of giving -- the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamps out Hunger Food drive.

Letter carriers walk through the community every day, often coming face to face with a sad reality for too many -- hunger.

So, each year on the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the country collect nonperishable food donations from our customers. These donations go directly to local food pantries to provide food to people in Southeast Missouri who need our help.

Last year, we collected over 71.6 million pounds of food nationally, feeding an estimated 64 million people. Over the course of its 26-year history, the drive has collected well over 1.67 billion pounds of food, thanks to a postal service universal delivery network that spans the entire nation, including Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.