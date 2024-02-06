Letter: Big Pharma's assault on the private health care market

Recent actions in Missouri’s state legislature and our federal government cast pharmacy benefit managers (“PBMs”) as the “cause” of rising High drug costs, but this diverts us from the real issue.

PBMs negotiate with Big Pharma securing discounts and rebates, which ultimately lower drug costs for consumers and employers — an average savings of $1,040 per person per year.

Big Pharma knows PBMs are the only real check on their excessive pricing powers. That’s why they push legislation to weaken or eliminate PBMs intending to boost their own profits.

Here in Missouri, pending legislation, such as SB 45 and HB 474 ,will hike already high drug costs by under-cutting lower-cost pharmacy options, like mail order and specialty pharmacies — stripping health plan sponsors working with PBMs from being able to choose benefits that work best.