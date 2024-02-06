Let's talk about the soul of America

"We're in a battle for the soul of America," the Democratic nominee for president recently said. I happen to think that's true. But my tolerance for listening to Joe Biden talk about it is officially something like nonexistent.

There was a time in my life when I think I could have entertained the idea of voting for Biden. Knowing that he had locked himself into choosing a woman, and likely a Black woman, as his running mate, I wondered about the mayor of Washington, D.C. Muriel Bowser is an adoptive mother. She didn't seem as hostile to religious entities during the height of the pandemic as, say, New York mayor Bill de Blasio, who threatened to shut places of worship down when a Hasidic community had the audacity to mourn their dead. And Bowser, like Biden, is a baptized Catholic.

As a senator, Biden had long supported the Hyde Amendment, which prevents taxpayer funding of abortion. But in his old age, the former vice president will have nothing to do with finding common ground with the pro-life camp, even though he's admitted that an unborn baby may be a human life. Even though Biden may personally tell a priest that abortion is wrong, he's all-in as a candidate with whatever the most radical wing of the Democratic Party insists on.

And to think: When Bill Clinton minted the "safe, legal and rare" language about abortion not all that long ago, there was a tone of regret and last resort to it -- even of grief. Tragically, the Democratic Party is so blinded by abortion ideology that it cannot see through to smart politics, never mind something more humane.

If you had any doubts about Biden's commitment to the party line, he confirmed it by choosing Kamala Harris, who brings all the zeal of the abortion-on-demand movement.