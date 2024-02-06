Let's hear it for real religious freedom

"Staggering friendliness." That's how one reporter described his encounter with People of Praise, the apostolic community that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and her family belong to. I've always heard wonderful things about Barrett, knowing more than a few people who teach or have studied at the University of Notre Dame, where Barrett attended school.

And yet, I just finished reading a piece that used the word "sinister" in association with People of Praise. Evidently because we no longer have the capacity as a people to recognize that there was a world before Margaret Atwood novels. The use of the word "handmaiden" now has to be about "The Handmaid's Tale" instead of about the greatest of the Christian apostles, Mary. Some Catholics pray to the mother of Jesus every evening. This is Christianity 101. But many of us in the current culture never took that class.

Of course, I understand why Christian life in practice can seem so exotic. If you have no knowledge of or experience of Christianity, it may sound a lot like fights over abortion, more an ideology or a political platform than a way of life. So I apologize on behalf of some of us Christians who aren't always overwhelming the world with love, when that's our mission!

There are the Sisters of Life, for instance. They are wildly talented women who were doctors, nurses, engineers, and at least one astrophysicist and a Columbia University psychiatry professor. They each have humbly and completely given their lives to Christ. They help women considering abortions to choose life, providing assistance and even living quarters in some cases. They also help women to heal after abortion. This work has put them in the forefront of the culture wars, even to the point of a lengthy court battle with the Obama administration. Their weapons are the virtues. They love. They look at people with a bit of the love God has for them. They know each man and woman on the streets they meet was made in the image and likeness of God, chosen to be on this Earth for a purpose. This is what Christianity is!