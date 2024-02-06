'Let's go Brandon' is what passes for oratory now

The first thing to know about the "Let's go Brandon" thing is: It's funny. Or at least, it started out funny.

In case you don't know what I'm talking about, here's how it started. In September, largely or even entirely in response to the Biden administration's botched handling of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, crowds at various sporting events started chanting, "[Expletive] Joe Biden!"

That's not funny or appropriate. But maybe understandable, given how badly he botched the pullout. On Oct. 2, NASCAR driver Brandon Brown won a big race. While he was being interviewed by a reporter, the crowd could be heard in the background chanting, "[Expletive] Joe Biden!" The reporter either mistakenly or deliberately assured Brown and the audience that the crowd was actually chanting, "Let's go Brandon."

I'm sorry, but that's funny. And that's why "Let's go Brandon" was off from the races to viral status on social media and beyond.

But it has gotten weird. On Friday morning, a Southwest Airlines pilot addressed the cabin over the PA system and, according to Associated Press reporter Colleen Long, who was on the plane, concluded his normal remarks with "Let's go Brandon."

In response, a lot of folks are losing their Let's-Go-Brandoning minds.

"'Let's Go Brandon' has become the MAGA version of 'Sieg Heil,'" one lawyer declared on Twitter. liberal radio host Dean Obeidallah tweeted: "Southwest Airlines is now the pro-Jan 6 terrorist attack airlines." According to a Yale professor, a pilot saying "Let's go Brandon" is comparable to saying "Long Live ISIS!" And that's just a small taste.

Meanwhile, Republican politicians are getting in on the act. Ted Cruz is posing for pictures with the phrase front and center. South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan posted a selfie wearing a mask with "Let's go Brandon" printed on it. If you donate $45 or more to the Trump operation, they'll give you a "Let's go Brandon" T-shirt.

Florida Rep. Bill Posey concluded a floor speech with "Let's go Brandon." Not exactly Cato the Elder ending every speech with "Carthago delenda est" (Carthage must be destroyed).