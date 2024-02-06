Let's declare war on fentanyl

The Republicans won the House.

The Democrats kept the Senate.

Joe Biden is still pretending to be the president.

So how about if we — i.e., the politicians and the news media — dispense with the partisan political junk for a while?

How about if we all sit down and try to fix some of the country's chronic crises that we hear about every day but that only keep getting worse?

How about if we start with fentanyl?

In the last six months, we have heard hundreds of politicians and media talking heads toss around the fact that fentanyl is killing 100,000 Americans every year.

Everyone with a smartphone knows by now that fentanyl is super powerful and super lethal, that it comes to the U.S. from China via Mexico's fentanyl mills and that it's a common and growing problem in every city and state.

The cold statistics are a damning indictment of how little success we've had in the fight against fentanyl.

In 2021, nearly 108,000 Americans died from drug overdoses — 71,000 were from fentanyl or fentanyl-related substances.

Of the nearly 900 teenagers who died from drug overdoses, illicit fentanyl accounted for 77%.

Learning that L.A. public schools are now required to keep NARCAN nasal spray on hand to revive a student who has overdosed on opioids is shocking.

But seeing the faces of some middle school and high school kids who recently died after taking a fentanyl pill disguised as a legal drug is heartbreaking.

You can see five of those faces in a Nov. 12 L.A. Times article about how more teenagers than ever are dying from fentanyl poisoning in California and elsewhere.