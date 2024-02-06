Let's argue instead of judge

"What any religious tradition ascribes as God's will is no concern of this Congress." New York Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler, chairman of the Judiciary Committee of the House of Representatives, said this on the House floor during debate over the euphemistically named Equality Act.

He was reacting to a Republican congressman from Florida who quoted Deuteronomy to make an argument that men are men and women are women by design. The congressman didn't need the Bible to make his case, eventually transitioning into the danger to women's sports that the legislation poses.

Nadler could have disregarded the religious angle and argued for the need for a pluralistic society, or something along those lines. Instead, things escalated quickly, as they say. He banished God from the chambers. Mercifully, he doesn't have the power to do that. That very session of the House, as they all do, began with a prayer. But perhaps more shocking than Nadler's matter-of-fact declaration was the lack of objection to it from his peers.

Nadler's disturbing proclamation comes at a time when we are waiting for a decision from the Supreme Court about the city of Philadelphia's sudden refusal to work with Catholic Social Services on foster care and adoption placement and support. The plaintiff in that case, Sharonell Fulton, has fostered more than 40 children over a quarter-century. No one made a complaint against Catholic Social Services about anything regarding LGBT issues, and yet the group's work with the city was stopped because of its traditional views of marriage.

So, when Nadler says what he says, he is actually being honest about what the Democratic Party increasingly means: If you don't submit to progressive ideology, you have no right to be operating in the public square.