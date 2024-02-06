Let Disney be an example

Just like that, tyranny has descended on Florida.

The state legislature, with the support of Gov. Ron DeSantis, voted to repeal the "special independent district" enjoyed by Disney for half a century.

This is a sign, we are told, of the advent of an American authoritarianism that brooks no dissent. Disney criticizes a measure supported by the Florida GOP, the so-called Don't Say Gay bill, and immediately gets targeted.

There's a reason this fight escalated to this point, though. Disney was the aggressor in the battle over the education bill, lied about it, and pledged to work to repeal it.

Even though the bill had nothing to do with Disney whatsoever -- nothing to do with its product, its business model, or its employees. The company got pushed into its stance based on pressure from a woke segment of its employees and from progressives on the outside.

Disney's case against the bill relied on the smear that the legislation somehow threatened gay or trans people. In fact, the law merely seeks to exclude inappropriate material from being taught to young children in the classroom -- an objective that once would have been considered utterly banal.

"Classroom instruction," the law says, "by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."

Based on that, Disney went to the mattresses. And it did so, not to serve its shareholders, enhance its profitability, protect its intellectual property, or align itself with its vast and politically diverse customer base.

This was, shockingly, an iconic American brand making itself into a free-floating weapon of woke cultural politics in response to the social and political influence of a small number of vocal progressives.