Less government spending will boost economic growth

Intellectuals are supposed to speak truth to power. Unfortunately, some seem to be more interested in saying what everyone expects them to say, which only reinforces the status quo. Thankfully, a few scholars are resisting this trend, fighting for what is true rather than what is popular.

Case in point: a recent Hoover Institution paper on "A Pro-Growth Fiscal Consolidation Plan for the United States" by economists John Cogan, Daniel Heil and John Taylor, which makes the case for a reduction in spending now in order to positively impact the economy.

It's refreshing to see their research, considering that we live in a world where pundits and even economists bend over backward to make the case that more debt is not a problem and that more fiscal stimulus is desirable. Never mind that the arguments that intellectuals offer to defend these claims aren't supported by the academic literature. Consider the mistaken notion that more spending will stimulate the economy and somehow reduce the debt burden of the policy in the first place. Research overwhelmingly confirms that, for a variety of reasons, the return of government spending on economic growth is much less than the money spent.

Then there's the argument that interest rates are low and hence, it's a good time to take on more debt -- despite the chance that variable interest won't always be that low. But more debt, even at low rates, still means more interest payments. Before COVID-19, the United States paid close to $400 billion in interest payments annually, or 8% of our budget. It's only going to get worse now. Japan, for instance, has a massive amount of debt, despite its 0% long-term interest rates. Its debt repayments are its second-largest budget item.

I wish reporters and economists would stop asserting, like The Wall Street Journal recently did, "The example of Japan has shown that debts can rise for a long time, well above 200% of GDP, without sparking a fiscal crisis." Really? I would have thought that Japan's two decades of no growth and wage stagnation could be considered a crisis.