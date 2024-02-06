Legislature should resume shared parenting progress

Given the coronavirus upending our way of life, Americans are depending on elected and appointed officials to safeguard our health and economy. However, we as citizens also have the responsibility to stand up for our American way of life. This means we have to be even more vigilant about protecting our freedoms and the rule of law.
When it comes to the social justice issue of shared parenting, our momentum in Missouri before the crisis was right on target to pass this session. There is still no reason that passage shouldn't still occur.
Thanks to the efforts of two of Cape Girardeau's finest, state Sen. Wayne Wallingford, and state Rep. Kathy Swan, the momentum for their shared parenting bills is still there.
Of course, the priority should be to safeguard all Missourians health and financial well-being. While we want to be sure that our legislators are safe, social distancing is not an excuse to end the debate on such important legislation.
When the Missouri session resumes, a way to continue the regular order of business must be found.
What ultimately matters: Children need and want equal access to both parents and both extended families.
Reforming family law will allow for that. The more family members allowed access to love our children, the more content, happy and secure our children feel.
Parents treated equally in family court endure less conflict, keep more of their hard-earned money, and move on to co-parent more easily. When our laws are uniform, the divorce process is fairer and less dependent on the particular circumstances and geography of the parents.
When it comes to parenting our children, it shouldn't matter which county you live in, which judge you get, your lawyer's talents, or the amount of money in your checking account.
Clearly, if a parent isn't fit they should not be allowed any opportunity to abuse a child, and judges still have discretion to look at all exceptions. We most certainly can take a look at strengthening domestic violence laws, but this is a totally separate issue from the bill at hand.
Shared parenting legislation simply changes the starting point of custody evaluations to equal. We still have the same exceptions and factors written in statute. Anyone attempting to conflate the two issues shows a lack of understanding or presents pure propaganda.
Along with a majority of legislators who have signaled they are in favor of reform, Gov. Mike Parson has positively weighed in on this topic. In December, he signed a proclamation declaring April 26 as Shared Parenting Day. This was done at the request of the National Parents Organization (NPO). This day was selected because Kentucky signed the first true shared parenting law on this day one year ago. Kentucky also declared April 26 as Shared Parenting Day.
We hope with our success, more states will acknowledge this special day for shared parenting.
NPO's Matt Hale, creator of Shared Parenting Day, said, "Missouri's proclamation means shared parenting has clear momentum there. Declaring a day for shared parenting shows that Missouri knows shared parenting is a good thing so now they need to express that in their laws. Further, we are now calling on other states to make April 26th Shared Parenting Day."
Conveniently, April 26 is the day before the Missouri Assembly plans to return to Jefferson City to continue its work.
Life goes on in spite of the pain we know our state is going through. So should the Assembly continue its work at passing needed social reforms.
We are Missourians. Our way of life does not quit in a pandemic. We are counting on our legislators to safely continue the work that was started before the crisis.
Shared parenting bills have no fiscal cost, but there is great emotional cost to keeping the status quo. Children will still feel abandoned when one parent is denied significant time with them. This moment counts. This simple change to our statutes will make a monumental difference in the lives of Missouri's children and families.
On Monday, let us encourage our legislators to find their innermost strength. Let us support them as they get to work for our children who are facing the untenable repercussions from an outdated law that hurts working families.
Linda Reutzel is Missouri chair of the National Parents Organization. She resides in Cape Girardeau.
