Legislature should oppose state pension investments in communist China

I am deeply disappointed by the Missouri State Employees' Retirement System Board's recent rejection of my motion to get our state employees' pension investments out of China. Not only is the Communist nation an active adversary of America -- China is just a bad investment.

As the State Treasurer of Missouri and a MOSERS Board member, it is my duty to ensure that the state's investments provide taxpayers with the best rate of return possible. It is risky to have $200 million of our Missouri state retirees' pension funds tied up in Communist China, because China's overt aggressive actions and alliances could create dangerous economic fallout.

With deflation, its shrinking workforce and a slow recovery from the pandemic, China is the wrong investment at the wrong time.

Communist China also allies itself with Russia and other bad actors on the international stage. I note that MOSERS acted last year to disinvest in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Senior U.S. military officials have argued China is preparing to invade Taiwan, which could escalate conflict and make investment in China even more risky and unstable. It is timely and appropriate to recognize this threat to investment stability and move to lesson the risk.

But, as the Missouri Independent reported, when I made my motion for MOSERS to disinvest in China, another Board member, Senate Democratic Leader John Rizzo of Independence, argued that MOSERS "should wait for guidance from the General Assembly on investments in China." Despite the MOSERS Board being independent trustees with full authority to act, Sen. Rizzo said: "If this decision is going to be made, it should be done by the Legislature."