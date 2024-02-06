Legislature should address internet sales tax issue

Cape Girardeau's strategic plan divides our city council's goals into five categories: Economic development, safety and health, fiscal stewardship, improving neighborhoods and streamlining business and citizen processes. Each goal has several strategies/initiatives to help fulfill the objectives. Our city manager and staï¬€ work on a constant basis to make each of these goals a reality. At various council meetings throughout the year we dedicate time in study sessions to hear reports from our staï¬€ on what is being done in each category to achieve each goal.

For the current fiscal year and for all of 2019, there are a few important issues we as a council feel are of utmost importance to the citizens of our city.

The first of these, under fiscal stewardship, is addressing our continuing problem of flat sales tax growth. Sales tax is the biggest part of our general revenue to fund everything we as a city have to accomplish. We have failed twice in the past to pass a use tax to address this issue. As internet sales continue to grow, people don't spend money locally as they once did, and your city revenue remains flat as services and expenses continue to rise.

At some point, we as leaders will be faced with the difficult decision of cutting certain city services unless we change this scenario.

We elected not to put a use tax back on the ballot this April because of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in South Dakota. This Wayfair Decision basically said all sales should be subject to sales tax at the point of sale. But there are other stipulations we feel the Missouri Legislature needs to deal with to address this issue on a statewide basis. State legislation could correct the issue of online sales for all citizens of Missouri and we might not have to pass a local use tax. We'll see what happens.