Legislature should address internet sales tax issue

Cape Girardeau's strategic plan divides our city council's goals into five categories: Economic development, safety and health, fiscal stewardship, improving neighborhoods and streamlining business and citizen processes. Each goal has several strategies/initiatives to help fulfill the objectives. Our city manager and staï¬€ work on a constant basis to make each of these goals a reality. At various council meetings throughout the year we dedicate time in study sessions to hear reports from our staï¬€ on what is being done in each category to achieve each goal.
For the current fiscal year and for all of 2019, there are a few important issues we as a council feel are of utmost importance to the citizens of our city.
At some point, we as leaders will be faced with the difficult decision of cutting certain city services unless we change this scenario.
We elected not to put a use tax back on the ballot this April because of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in South Dakota. This Wayfair Decision basically said all sales should be subject to sales tax at the point of sale. But there are other stipulations we feel the Missouri Legislature needs to deal with to address this issue on a statewide basis. State legislation could correct the issue of online sales for all citizens of Missouri and we might not have to pass a local use tax. We'll see what happens.
The proposed aquatic center is a big part of these plans also. But it is more than just better education. Housing has to improve, and there are plans in the works to address this issue also. Business development will occur, serious crime will diminish, and eventually we will see generational poverty go away. It is a long-range plan but has worked in several areas of our country, so we are following this path of success for the betterment of our community as a whole.
The city has done a remarkable job of spending tax dollars wisely with each version of the Transportation Trust Fund. You, the citizens, have trusted the city to do so with each TTF for the last 20-plus years and we will continue to do so in the future.
As you can see, it will be a busy year for your city council as we deal with these important issues and all the others that will come up throughout the year. We will continue to follow our crime reduction plan and confront nuisance issues on a regular basis. This year will also mark the beginning of many of the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater II (sales tax) projects, which are possible because of the overwhelming voter support last year.
We are very lucky to have a council that is dedicated to do what is best for the people of Cape Girardeau. If there are ever any questions about these or other city projects and goals, please do not hesitate to contact me or your specific council representative.
Bob Fox is the mayor of the City of Cape Girardeau.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.