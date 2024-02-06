Legalizing the despicable action of Dr. Gosnell

The recent New York legislation signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo is nothing short of evil. I can't understand why anyone could support this extreme position.

If you missed Adrienne Ross' column in Tuesday's Southeast Missourian, I encourage you to give it a read. She outlined several of the components that have now become a Constitutional right in the Empire State.

It lowers the threshold for who can provide an abortion (it no longer has to be a doctor); murder of a pregnant woman no longer qualifies as a homicide for both mom and baby -- which has been the standard elsewhere; if a child survives an abortion, medical care does not have to be provided.

Who in good conscious can support this behavior? Apparently some lawmakers in Virginia do as a legislative committee voted in support of equally disturbing practices, legalizing the termination of life up to the point of birth. The legislation is tabled for now, but the statements of support from Virginia lawmakers and Gov. Ralph Northam should disturb us all.

This hearkens back to the case of Dr. Kermitt Gosnell, the Pennsylvania doctor who routinely performed abortions in his Philadelphia clinic. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2013 after being found guilty of three murders. The reality is he performed many other late-term abortions. These were just the ones for which he was found guilty.

"Gosnell: The Trial of America's Biggest Serial Killer" was released in 2018 and is now available on DVD and on-demand online streaming. I watched the film for the first time this week. It's sickening. The clinic was filthy. Parts of aborted babies kept in storage like you would put canned food in a cabinet. He apparently had a fetish with feet -- jars of discarded parts were retained. Assistants, some who were only teenagers, with no medical background dispensed prescription pain-killers based on a color-coded chart to the women undergoing the abortion procedure. Not to mention the grotesque way he completed the abortions, effectively performing partial-birth delivery then ending the baby's life by using scissors to cut the spinal cord.