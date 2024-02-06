Legal: Killing babies and their mommas on New York altars

Read Starr's full article here: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/01/24/8-shocking-facts-about-new-yorks-radical-abortion-law/.

Each of these is appalling, but zone in on the fact that a baby may be aborted at any time -- even just prior to birth! My friend just had a baby whom she had to deliver early. She shared a photograph. I looked at her beautiful newborn, and it hit me: Aubrey Faye -- all 6 pounds, 13 ounces and 19.25 inches of her--could have been aborted a second before entering the world. Mind-boggling. Despicable.

This law also means a baby born alive after a botched abortion may be placed on a shelf somewhere, without medical care, left to die. It's horrifying, yet you and I are told to sit down and shut up because, "Who are you to judge?" Really?

The law also shines a light on the hypocrisy of the so-called progressive women's movement: A pregnant woman who is attacked and loses her baby cannot seek legal justice for homicide because her unborn baby is not a "person." Starr writes, "'Person,' when referring to the victim of a homicide, means a human being who has been born and is alive, the law states." If this ain't enough to snuff the life out of a mother! This will kill a woman quicker than anything. Why aren't the #MeToo-ers and the Pussyhat-wearers and the I Am Woman! Hear Me Roar-ers ripping and roaring over this? If ever there was something to scream about, this is it -- that a man can attack a woman, killing her child, yet she has no legal power because that child is not a person, according to the emperor-gods of the Empire State. This is low--even for liberal, progressive New York.

I'm a native New Yorker, lived there all of my life until just a few years ago, but I am embarrassed, ashamed and appalled by this legislation. This isn't progression. This is regression. This is some nightmare from which we must pray to awake. Maybe I'm gullible, but I have to believe that even those who are pro-choice recognize this as beyond the pale, wicked and, yes, downright despicable. God, have mercy on our souls -- and God, please have mercy on the most vulnerable souls among us: our precious babies.

Adrienne Ross is owner of Adrienne Ross Communications and a former Southeast Missourian editorial board member. Contact her at aross@semissourian.com.