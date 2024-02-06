Lefty Krugman misses the mark on small towns

Paul Krugman is the Nobel Prize winning liberal voice of the New York Times.

Krugmanï¿½s ï¿½expertiseï¿½ is in the field of economics. But ever the liberal, Krugman sees everything through a far left political prism.

This week, New Yorker Krugman pondered an unusual question: Why do small towns exist?

The economist-turned-political expert believes small towns offer zilch and the demise of small towns is both inevitable and long overdue.

Itï¿½s funny Krugman extols the virtues of mega-urban centers without mentioning crime, filth, urban blight and congestion.

But first you have to understand the New York Times columnistï¿½s urban world is filled with wealthy, powerful urbanites, well-connected politically and far removed from the very issues that make residents flee his metropolitan swamp.

Small towns ï¿½ really small towns ï¿½ are indeed dying.

But urban centers are hemorrhaging residents left and right.

Krugmanï¿½s attack on small town America slyly fails to define a small town. That way, he can skillfully point to examples to prove his arrogant theory.