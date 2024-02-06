Leftists gang up on Trump's 'Animals'

It's all fun and games until someone gets hurt. You've heard it before, and it still rings true. You're playing games, media. You're toying with people's emotions with your faux outrage over your fake news. All along, you knew good and well President Trump was not speaking about all immigrants when he used the term "animals" to describe MS-13 gang members -- and if you didn't, it's because you're too blinded by hate to see -- or hear -- clearly.

Of course, the other anti-Trump operation also jumped on the wagon to paint the picture of a racist president. Several Democrat lawmakers were all too happy to bash him. Nancy Pelosi, of course, did the most theatrical honors.

"When the President of the United States says about undocumented immigrants, 'These aren't people; these are animals,' you have to wonder: Does he not believe in the spark of divinity -- the dignity and worth of every person? 'These are not people; these are animals' -- from the President of the United States."

Please. Enough. Just stop lying. And if you must lie to yourself, have enough respect for the American people you claim to serve to stop lying to us and pushing our buttons. One of these days, someone is going to get hurt because you chose to use immigrants in your sick game -- immigrants, blacks, Hispanics, homosexuals, women. ... Am I leaving any group out that you regularly exploit to vote-pimp?

Furthermore, do we really need you lecturing us about "divinity," "dignity," and "the worth of every person," Pelosi? The same person who cannot find enough "divinity," "dignity," and "worth" in the unborn to defend their lives, whose political party sides with unrestricted abortion, who calls Republicans "terrorists" is preaching to us a sermon entitled "We are all God's children"? Sorry, but I cannot take you seriously.

This is politics, I realize -- the blood sport. But it comes at a higher price than a championship ring to wear or trophy to hoist. Leading immigrants to think the U.S. president called them animals truly is the lowest of low. Allowing others who inexplicably take your word as law to think such a thing is despicable.