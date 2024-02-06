Leftist racial agitation damages and divides America

Just when you think racial agitators can’t get more outrageous and ridiculous, they do. We see fruits of this evil obsession every single day.

Throughout the pandemic, the media preached that historical racism in the United States disproportionately impacted African Americans. Hollywood bombards us with race-shaming on show after show, using fictional characters to lecture us on the pervasiveness of white supremacy, stirring racial resentment and division in the name of healing.

Emory University tax law professor Dorothy A. Brown has just released her book, “The Whiteness of Wealth: How the Tax System Impoverishes Black Americans — and How We Can Fix It,” in which she alleges the nation’s tax system, along with other American institutions, is rigged against African Americans. She advocates massive wealth redistribution as one solution. She is also encouraging President Joe Biden’s administration to exploit racial arguments to change the tax code.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced she will grant individual interviews only to journalists of color. She slammed the media for not sufficiently addressing “institutionalized racism” in their organizations, noting her decision was part of her lifelong battle to fight for diversity and inclusion. She’s evidently oblivious to the self-contradiction of her position.

“I have been struck since my first day on the campaign trail back in 2018 by the overwhelming whiteness and maleness of Chicago media outlets, editorial boards, the political press corps, and yes, the City Hall press corps specifically,” said Lightfoot. One wonders how Lightfoot and other modern race baiters could stray further from Martin Luther King’s vision of a colorblind society.

Perhaps the most disturbing movement underway in the left’s crusade to divide us along racial lines is the notorious 1619 Project hatched by activist Nikole Hannah-Jones and writers from The New York Times and The New York Times Magazine. With the stated goals of promoting justice and harmony, this initiative distorts history by demonizing America’s founding and founding documents. It claims America’s real founding occurred in 1619 with the first documented arrival of enslaved Americans to the colony of Virginia, not in 1776, and the American Revolution was fought to protect slavery. American Revolution historian Gordon Wood says he is unaware “of any colonist who said that they wanted independence in order to preserve their slaves.”

America’s most prestigious colleges and universities are indoctrinating their students with this poison, insisting America is systemically racist and fundamentally white supremacist and requires sweeping structural reform. This toxic propaganda is also being pushed into parts of America’s middle school and high school curricula.