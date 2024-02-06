Leftist bullying in today's culture

Chick-fil-A's disappointing decision to discontinue donations to "controversial" Christian charities is emblematic of the power of political correctness and the bullying left that drives it. If the previously stalwart Chick-fil-A folds, who is left standing to fight?

Tireless, intolerant LGBTQ activists bombarded the restaurant chain with protests and accusations about it being "anti-gay." The gist of its sin is that it has donated millions of dollars to The Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, which have historically opposed same-sex marriage.

Just this week, the restaurant chain announced it has stopped funding these two charities. "We made multiyear commitments to both organizations and we fulfilled those obligations in 2018," said a spokeswoman for the company. She added that the company would focus its giving on "education, homelessness and hunger."

The Salvation Army issued a statement expressing that it was "saddened" by this development. "We serve more than 23 million individuals a year, including those in the LGBTQ+ community," the statement reads. "In fact, we believe we are the largest provider of poverty relief to the LGBTQ+ population."

You see, it's not about being anti-gay at all. It's about dictating to people how they must think, what they may or may not say, and to whom they may contribute. Indeed, Chick-fil-A has been savaged in the past for its charitable donations and for CEO Dan Cathy's public opposition to same-sex marriage. Chick-fil-A had, to this point, demonstrated admirable courage and commitment to its principles by enduring this criticism and pressing forward without caving to the PC thought police. In the end, however, it just couldn't stand the heat.

The irony is that the company's contrition won't win it any points, for leftist activists are never satisfied unless you go beyond capitulation to abject groveling and become a full-throated ambassador for their views.

"If Chick-fil-A is serious about their pledge to stop holding hands with divisive anti-LGBTQ activists, then further transparency is needed regarding their deep ties to organizations like Focus on the Family, which exist purely to harm LGBTQ people and families," said Drew Anderson, GLAAD's director of campaigns and rapid response, in a statement.