Leaving no stone unturned

When the American people entrusted Republicans with the responsibility of running the House of Representatives, we promised to use every tool at our disposal to hold this administration accountable to the American people. Unsurprisingly, the Biden administration has stonewalled our efforts to get Americans the answers they deserve about the numerous scandals and crises that have come out of this White House. And that's especially true when it comes to our investigation into the Biden family's shady business dealings. Thankfully, Congress has a powerful tool to cut through the administration's stonewalling: subpoenas.

After weeks of refusing to voluntarily comply, on Aug. 21, Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (Ohio) and I subpoenaed officials at key agencies who have been denied the opportunity to come before Congress by their agency leadership. We want to hear from these individuals about an Oct. 7, 2022, meeting where, according to Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers, U.S. Attorney David Weiss said he was prevented from bringing charges against Hunter Biden for tax crimes. This revelation directly contradicted Attorney General Merrick Garland's insistence during a March 2023 Senate hearing that Weiss had "full authority" over the case.

It's important to remember that the story of the whistleblowers who came before my House Ways and Means Committee has not changed. They alleged in great detail how senior officials at the Department of Justice gave Hunter Biden and his attorneys special treatment, tipped Hunter Biden's team off during steps of the investigation, and even prevented IRS investigators from following leads and evidence that could have led them to President Joe Biden. And who hasn't stood by their story? The administration -- and in particular -- the president himself.