Learning to love dogs

It never occurred to me that loving dogs could be considered an accomplishment of sorts until when talking to my neighbor recently she said, "It's amazing you like dogs at all."

I grew up with cats and definitely considered myself a cat person. But I loved all animals and relished every encounter with a new critter until I was 11 years old.

I played the piano as a child but when I first started taking lessons, we didn't have a piano at home. However, my great aunt who didn't live far from us did. I would ride my bike to her house to practice. They had a dog I'd never met. He was always locked in a different section of the house before I arrived.

One day, I parked my bike in the yard like always. As I walked up the porch steps, I saw that the big front door was open and through the screen door I could see the dog lying on the floor. As soon as the dog saw me, he bolted, kicked open the flimsy screen door and was on me. The only thing I had time to do was turn my back as he lunged. He caught me by the right tricep in his strong jaws and held me with his paws on my back. I managed to stay on my feet against the brick of the house. I was pinned as if this is what the dog was trained to do. I do not know the history of this dog other than my cousin who was in the military had brought him home.

I screamed and my bladder emptied with fear. My uncle came running out to pull the dog off of me. When I think of this incident, I often wonder what the dog would have latched on to had I not turned my back.